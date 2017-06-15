Iran lawmakers briefed on Tehran attacks
Tehran [Iran], June 11 : Lawmakers of the Iranian Parliament were briefed on the recent deadly terror attacks in the country by the Iranian Intelligence and Interior Ministers as well as Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Brigadier General Hossein Salami in a closed-door session of Parliament on Sunday.
