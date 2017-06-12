Iran flies vegetables to Qatar amid c...

Iran flies vegetables to Qatar amid concerns of shortages

TEHRAN: Iran has sent five cargo planes of vegetables to Qatar and is planning more deliveries, Iranian officials said amid concerns of shortages after Qatar's biggest suppliers severed ties with the import-dependent country. "So far five planes carrying ... vegetables have been sent to Qatar, each carrying around 90 tonnes of cargo, while another plane will be sent today," Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi told AFP on Sunday .

