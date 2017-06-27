Iran claims ISIS leader Baghdadi "dead"

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has claimed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the "Islamic State" terrorist group, has been killed. "The death of this terrorist [Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi] is certain," IRNA news agency quoted Ali Shirazi, a representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the IRGC's elite Quds Force, as saying.

