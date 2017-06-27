Iran claims ISIS leader Baghdadi "dead"

Iran claims ISIS leader Baghdadi "dead"

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has claimed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the "Islamic State" terrorist group, has been killed. "The death of this terrorist [Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi] is certain," IRNA news agency quoted Ali Shirazi, a representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the IRGC's elite Quds Force, as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,363 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC