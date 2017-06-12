Iran, China to hold naval drills in S...

Iran, China to hold naval drills in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's and China's navies will hold joint military drills in Strait of Hormuz on June 18, Tasnim news agency reported. China's Navy fleet, including Chang Chun destroyer, Chao Hu replenishment ship, Jingzhou guided missile frigate and a helicopter, berthed in Iranian southern port of Bandar Abbas on June 15. Earlier this month, the Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced that some 25 naval exercises had been planned to be held by the end of the current Iranian year.

