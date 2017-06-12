Iran Capture and Kill ISIS Members Responsible for Terrorist Attack Last Week
Dozens of suspects have so far been arrested in the ongoing investigations into the attacks that killed 17 people on Wednesday - the first assault in Iran to be claimed by the Islamic State militant group. Several suspected militants, including the alleged mastermind of twin attacks in Tehran last week, were tracked down, detained or killed by Iranian authorities, a security official and a minister confirmed.
