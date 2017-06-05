Iran, Armenia Opt for Broadening of Mutual Cooperation
FARS News Agency, Iran June 3, 2017 Saturday Iran, Armenia Opt for Broadening of Mutual Cooperation TEHRAN - Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan in a meeting in Russia underlined the need for deepening of bilateral relations. During the meeting on the sidelines of the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, Vaezi and Gabrielyan explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating mutual cooperation between the two countries.
