Iran, Armenia Opt for Broadening of M...

Iran, Armenia Opt for Broadening of Mutual Cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Groong

FARS News Agency, Iran June 3, 2017 Saturday Iran, Armenia Opt for Broadening of Mutual Cooperation TEHRAN - Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan in a meeting in Russia underlined the need for deepening of bilateral relations. During the meeting on the sidelines of the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, Vaezi and Gabrielyan explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC