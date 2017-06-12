India wants Iran to reciprocate on gas field award: Pradhan

New Delhi, Jun 15 Having stood by Iran in its tough times, India expects Tehran to reciprocate by awarding rights of the coveted Farzad-B gas field to its discoverer, ONGC, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. Upset with the USD 5.5 billion master development plan submitted by ONGC Videsh Ltd - the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp - Iran has signed an initial pact with Russia's Gazprom for developing Farzad-B gas field.

