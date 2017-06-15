ICOM to draw up Iranian antiquities - red list'

The Iranian National Committee for ICOM aims to make a red list of nationwide historical relics and cultural objects that are highly at risk of damage, missing, or smuggling. The red list will entail extensive studies of Iranian cultural and historical works that are kept every corner of the world, ISNA quoted the ICOM-Iran director Seyyed Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei as saying on Sunday.

