Houston surgeon ready to visit Iran again, but not in time to save three babies

Dr. Alireza Shamshirsaz, an Iranian-born professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine, is part of the Texas Children's Fetal Center.i Dr. Alireza Shamshirsaz, an Iranian-born professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine, is part of the Texas Children's Fetal Center.i Dr. Alireza Shamshirsaz, an Iranian-born professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine, is part of theA Texas ChildrenA A's Fetal Center,A one of only a handful of centers in the world capable of performing complicated open fetal surgeries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.