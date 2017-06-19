Horror Ferris wheel footage emerges o...

Horror Ferris wheel footage emerges of mum plunging to her death when basket tips over

Horror footage shows the moment the unnamed 35-year-old and her son aged four fell from the ride in Borazjan, Iran. The harrowing clip shows the woman and her child tipping out of their pod, which was nearly at the highest point in the ride.

