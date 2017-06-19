Hassan Rouhani calls for "real" priva...

Hassan Rouhani calls for "real" privatization in Iran

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Tehran, Iran, June 25 By Emil Ilgar - Trend: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has expressed dissatisfaction with the status of privatization in the country, calling for "real" privatization, IRNA news agency reported June 23. In a meeting with economic figures, Rouhani pointed out to the former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's administration, saying that at the time, government's assets were given to bodies that were not really private. He said that in the Ahmadinejad administration, real privatization counted for just 13 percent of transfer of government assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,200 • Total comments across all topics: 282,021,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC