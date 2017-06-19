Hassan Rouhani calls for "real" privatization in Iran
Tehran, Iran, June 25 By Emil Ilgar - Trend: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has expressed dissatisfaction with the status of privatization in the country, calling for "real" privatization, IRNA news agency reported June 23. In a meeting with economic figures, Rouhani pointed out to the former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's administration, saying that at the time, government's assets were given to bodies that were not really private. He said that in the Ahmadinejad administration, real privatization counted for just 13 percent of transfer of government assets.
