Gazprom Neft, OMV to work together in Iran under MoU

Russia's Gazprom Neft and Austria's OMV will work together in Iran's oil sector under a memorandum of understanding, OMV said on June 2. "Preliminary possible spheres of cooperation include analysis, assessment and study of certain oil deposits located in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran in cooperation with the National Iranian Oil Company ," OMV said. OMV could help Gazprom Neft in the initial geological assessment of two blocks in Iran, Vadim Yakovlev, first deputy general director at Gazprom Neft, said in the statement.

