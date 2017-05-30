Gazprom Neft, Austria's OMV sign outline deal for joint work in Iran

Russia's Gazprom Neft and Austrian oil and gas group OMV signed a memorandum of understanding to work together in Iran's oil industry in the future, OMV said in a statement on Friday. "Preliminary possible spheres of cooperation include analysis, assessment and study of certain oil deposits located in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran in cooperation with the National Iranian Oil Company ," OMV said.

