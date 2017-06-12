Gas field row: Oil imports from Iran dip, India wants friendly response

India's oil imports from Iran have fallen to their lowest since June 2016, shipping data shows, in possible retaliation for Tehran not awarding a gas field development to Indian companies. India, Iran's top oil client after China, shipped in 487,600 barrels per day in May, about 9 per cent less compared with April and nearly 40 per cent less than a peak registered in October, according to ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.

