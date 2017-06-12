Fun with Iran: Stupid Transiting Ship Games and China Trade

Iran's low-cost international water harassment of transiting naval vessels continues, as reported by USNI News in Iranian Navy Missile Boat Harasses Three U.S. Navy Ships, Marine Helo in Strait of Hormuz : An Iranian Navy Houdong-class guided-missile boat came within 800 yards of a formation of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan , guided-missile destroyer USS Cole and dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers and harassed the formation beginning with shining a spotlight on Cole. "Shortly thereafter, the Iranian vessel trained a laser on a CH-53E helicopter that accompanied the formation," U.S. 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr.

