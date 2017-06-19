Foreign Policy What Is the U.S. Doing in Syria?Are we about to go to...

Foreign Policy What Is the U.S. Doing...

What Is the U.S. Doing in Syria?

On Tuesday, a United States F-15 fighter jet shot down an Iranian-made armed drone near al-Tanf, an area in southeastern Syria that meets the borders of Iraq and Jordan. It was the second time this month, in nearly the exact location, that the U.S. military downed a similar craft of Iranian-make.

