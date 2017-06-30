For Iranian-Americans, Trump travel ban keeps families apart
The Trump administration's travel ban, while a shadow of its original self, has dealt a harsh blow to the Iranian-American community, where family ties run strong and friends and loved ones regularly shuttle between Los Angeles and Tehran. But it isn't the only immigration hurdle facing the community.
