Fire at Iranian refinery poisons 100 workers

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Huge fire engulfed a sulfur warehouse at Esfahan refinery in central Iran this morning leaving at least 100 workers injured. The fire erupted at 11:00 local time and the gas produced from burning sulfur poisoned workers, ILNA news agency reported.

