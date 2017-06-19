Filband, a village atop the clouds

Filband, a village atop the clouds

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Colorful houses are seen in a steep slope of Filband, a mountainous village adjacent to Babol in northern Iran, Mazandaran province, on June 23, 2017. With an altitude of 2300 meters above the sea level, the country-side village even stands above the encircling blanket clouds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC