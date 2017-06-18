EU confirms Iran commitment to JCPOA

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector European Union on Wednesday confirmed Iran's commitment to nuclear deal and recalled the importance of ensuring the necessary resources for the Agency to carry out its mission of verification and monitoring of Iran's nuclear-related commitments, IRNA reported. In the statement released on the occasion of the IAEA Board of Governors , EU reiterated its position that it regards the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

