Earthquake jolts northwestern Iran
An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Iran's Avaj city in northwestern province of Qazvin on June 8. The tremors occurred at 12:45 local time , according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.
