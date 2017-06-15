Chinese Navy flotilla docks at Iran's Bandar Abbas
The flotilla, which includes Chang Chun destroyer, Chao Hu replenishment and Jin Zhou frigate, is visiting the Iranian port in a bid to strengthen friendly ties between Tehran and Beijing and boost maritime cooperation. The staffs of the Chinese flotilla are slated to visit port cities of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm as well as to meet local counterpart officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC