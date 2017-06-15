Chinese Navy flotilla docks at Iran's...

Chinese Navy flotilla docks at Iran's Bandar Abbas

The flotilla, which includes Chang Chun destroyer, Chao Hu replenishment and Jin Zhou frigate, is visiting the Iranian port in a bid to strengthen friendly ties between Tehran and Beijing and boost maritime cooperation. The staffs of the Chinese flotilla are slated to visit port cities of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm as well as to meet local counterpart officials.

