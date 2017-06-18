Azerbaijan to build 4 transshipment terminals in Iran

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Saeed Mohammadzadeh, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, and Javid Gurbanov, head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, during their meeting in Tehran have signed an agreement within the framework of the "Construction and operation of [Iranian] Astara loading and unloading terminal" project, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message June 14. The agreement provides for the construction of a 1.4-km long railway line and four terminals with high transshipment capacities on the Iranian territory with the support of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.