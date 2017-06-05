Azerbaijan strongly condemns Tehran terror attacks
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the terror attacks committed in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said June 7. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Iranian people and government. We wish speedy recovery to those wounded and injured as a result of the terror attacks," reads a press statement by Hajiyev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC