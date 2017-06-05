Azerbaijan strongly condemns Tehran t...

Azerbaijan strongly condemns Tehran terror attacks

Yesterday Read more: Trend

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the terror attacks committed in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said June 7. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Iranian people and government. We wish speedy recovery to those wounded and injured as a result of the terror attacks," reads a press statement by Hajiyev.

Chicago, IL

