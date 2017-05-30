Armenia's MFA clarifies if Armenian citizens are among the injured in Iran supermarket blast
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is clarifying whether or not there are Armenian citizens or ethnic Armenian among the injured in the supermarket blast in Iran's southern city of Shiraz, MFA Spokesman Tigran Balayan told Panorama.am. To note, a powerful blast hit a supermarket in the Iranian city of Shiraz at 01։00 local time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC