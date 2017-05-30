Armenia's MFA clarifies if Armenian c...

Armenia's MFA clarifies if Armenian citizens are among the injured in Iran supermarket blast

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Groong

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is clarifying whether or not there are Armenian citizens or ethnic Armenian among the injured in the supermarket blast in Iran's southern city of Shiraz, MFA Spokesman Tigran Balayan told Panorama.am. To note, a powerful blast hit a supermarket in the Iranian city of Shiraz at 01։00 local time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC