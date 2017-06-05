Armenian army shells Azerbaijani positions, breaks ceasefire 112 times
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 112 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 3. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Jafarli village of the Gazakh district and Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia's Noyemberyan district, as well as on nameless heights and in Paravakar village of Armenia's Ijevan district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC