Armenian army shells Azerbaijani positions, breaks ceasefire 112 times

Saturday Jun 3

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 112 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 3. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Jafarli village of the Gazakh district and Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia's Noyemberyan district, as well as on nameless heights and in Paravakar village of Armenia's Ijevan district.

