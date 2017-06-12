Armenia, Iran to broaden economic coo...

Armenia, Iran to broaden economic cooperation

Iran Daily June 16, 2017 Friday Armenia, Iran to broaden economic cooperation Iran and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding in Tehran to enhance cooperation in the food industry, announced Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investment. The document was signed by Armenia's Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investment Emil Tarasyan and the Deputy Head of the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran Vahid Marandi Moqadam, ARKA reported.

Chicago, IL

