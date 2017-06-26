Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 158 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 27. The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gaymagli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as the Paravakar village and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

