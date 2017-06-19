Are We in a Syrian Missile Crisis?

Are We in a Syrian Missile Crisis?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

President Trump's Syrian policy - or lack of a clear Syrian policy - is risking a catastrophic open conflict with Russia A missile is fired from the city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria in January 2017. On Sunday, a U.S. F/A-18E "Super Hornet" fighter aircraft shot down a Syrian SU-22, a Russian-made fighter-bomber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May '17 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,855 • Total comments across all topics: 282,008,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC