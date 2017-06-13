Americans Allegedly Surrounded In Syria

Americans Allegedly Surrounded In Syria

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: RedState

Three days ago the Russian Military gave this press conference. The scariest part is having to read the subtitles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi... Jun 10 matty 2
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May '17 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC