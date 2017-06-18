Al Quds Day: Political Expression Of Religious Desire To Murder In The Name Of Allah
Marked with reference to the Islamic religious calendar as the last Friday of the "Holy Month" of Ramadan ; Creation was targeted at all Muslims worldwide strictly on account of their following of Islam; Provides a uniting religious event which casts the Jews and their only country as the enemy of all Muslims worldwide above their theocratic differences. Quds Day , officially called International Quds Day , is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel 's existence, as well as Israel's control of Jerusalem .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Israellycool.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reform of normative Islam needed to combat radi...
|Jun 10
|matty
|2
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May '17
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC