Al Quds Day: Political Expression Of Religious Desire To Murder In The Name Of Allah

Marked with reference to the Islamic religious calendar as the last Friday of the "Holy Month" of Ramadan ; Creation was targeted at all Muslims worldwide strictly on account of their following of Islam; Provides a uniting religious event which casts the Jews and their only country as the enemy of all Muslims worldwide above their theocratic differences. Quds Day , officially called International Quds Day , is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel 's existence, as well as Israel's control of Jerusalem .

Chicago, IL

