After Iranians' vote for reform, a bigger question looms: Who will be the next supreme leader?
The agenda of newly reelected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani could hinge on the process to replace the ailing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pictured. The agenda of newly reelected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani could hinge on the process to replace the ailing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pictured.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
