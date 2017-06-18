18 Iranian universities in CWTS Leiden Ranking 2017
According to the Centre for Science and Technology Studies Leiden Ranking Eighteen Iranian universities are among world top 900 major universities in 2017. The CWTS Leiden Ranking 2017 offers key insights into the scientific performance of over 900 major universities worldwide.
