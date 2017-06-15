15:56 Nazarbayev receives Iran Foreign Minister
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Astana on June 9, the Akorda said. During the meeting, the Head of the State thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs for participating in the work of the SCO Summit and opening the international exhibition EXPO-2017.
