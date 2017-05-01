Woman sues Qatar Airways for $850K in...

Woman sues Qatar Airways for $850K in alleged spilled coffee incident

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A Virginia Beach woman is seeking $850,000 from Qatar Airways and is demanding a jury trial, claiming she suffered significant burns from spilled coffee during a flight in January. A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses the company of being negligent in providing no care for the woman, Zahra Azizkhani.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC