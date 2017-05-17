Voices of Iranians ahead of president...

Voices of Iranians ahead of presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Iran's presidential election is seen as a referendum on Hassan Rouhani 's outreach to Western nations and the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which lifted crippling international sanctions. The average Iranian has yet to see benefits from the deal, making Rouhani vulnerable in his bid for another four-year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... 5 hr Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC