Velayati says Iran-Germany ties are growing
Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior foreign policy advisor to the Leader, said on Saturday that ties between Iran and Germany are growing well and meetings between the two countries' officials prove it. "Relations between Iran and Germany have a long history and we attach great importance to ties between the two countries," he said during a meeting with Markus Ederer, state secretary at the German Federal Foreign Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC