UN expects fruitful co-op with Iran during Rouhani's second term
Iran is expected to host an international conference on dusts and sandstorms in early July, a UN official told Trend. UN Resident Coordinator in Iran Gary Lewis has expressed his excitement regarding cooperation with Iran during President Hassan Rouhani's second term.
