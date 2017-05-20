U.S. says Iran directed convoy targeted by U.S. air strike in Syria
The United States said on Friday it believed Iran was directing an advancing convoy in southern Syria on Thursday targeted by military aircraft, a possible sign of increased tension between Washington and Tehran in the Syrian war. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon that the U.S. strike was defensive in nature.
