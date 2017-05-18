Trump, Saudi king excoriate Iran as 'spearhead' of world terror
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud arrive for the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21, 2017 Saudi Arabia's King Salman and US President Donald Trump sharpened their rhetoric against Iran on Sunday, accusing it of spearheading global terror and calling for the Islamic Republic to be shunned. Delivering a landmark speech to Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia, Trump on Sunday called for international isolation of Iran, which he accused of fueling "sectarian conflict and terror."
