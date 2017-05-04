Tourists flock to Iran's 'image of the world'
Sunlight spills across the turquoise and sapphire dome of the Shah Mosque in Isfahan's Naqshe Jahan Square, and in its shadow, dozens of tourists hold cameras aloft to capture the memory. The square's name translates to "image of the world", and countless feet have crossed these grounds to marvel at the World Heritage site first-hand.
