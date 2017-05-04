Tourists flock to Iran's 'image of th...

Tourists flock to Iran's 'image of the world'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Sunlight spills across the turquoise and sapphire dome of the Shah Mosque in Isfahan's Naqshe Jahan Square, and in its shadow, dozens of tourists hold cameras aloft to capture the memory. The square's name translates to "image of the world", and countless feet have crossed these grounds to marvel at the World Heritage site first-hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC