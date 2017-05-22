The election is over. But Iran's next big transition is coming sooner than you think.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, arrives at a graduation ceremony of a group of the Revolutionary Guard students in Tehran on May 10. Now that Iran has gone to the ballot to elect a president , U.S. policymakers should turn their attention to a more important transition in the offing. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , the 77-year-old supreme leader, is in poor health, and he could die at any time.
