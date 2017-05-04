Spanish company to put extra sparkle ...

Spanish company to put extra sparkle to Iranian heritage sites

Tehran Times

Iran's Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Spanish hospitality company Paradores in a bid to refurbish some historical structures across Iran and repurpose them into lodging facilities. Signed by Iranian fund's director Mohammadreza Pouyandeh and the Spanish company's president Angela Alarco Canosa, copies of the agreement were exchanged in Tehran on Monday, with Spanish Ambassador Eduardo Lopez Busquets and Juan Carlos Sanchez GA lvez, an official with Paradores in attendance, Saabta reported.

