Sepidrood Rasht win promotion to Iran Professional League
After Pars Jonoubi Jam secured promotion to Iran Professional League last week, Sepidrood Rasht also sealed promotion to the top flight on Monday. The Rasht-based team defeated Nassaji Mazandaran 3-2 and finished second in the second tier Azadegan League with 61 points.
