Senate committee advances bill for new Iran sanctions
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed legislation Thursday aimed at strengthening sanctions against Iran for its ballistic missile testing and other non-nuclear provocations, but which would not violate the terms of the nuclear deal. Passed by a vote of 18-3, the Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017 would impose new mandatory sanctions against persons and entities involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and sanctions against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|May 19
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr '17
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr '17
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
