Senate committee advances bill for new Iran sanctions

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed legislation Thursday aimed at strengthening sanctions against Iran for its ballistic missile testing and other non-nuclear provocations, but which would not violate the terms of the nuclear deal. Passed by a vote of 18-3, the Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017 would impose new mandatory sanctions against persons and entities involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and sanctions against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

