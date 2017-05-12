Saudi Crown Prince Rules Out Opening Dialogue With Rival Iran

Saudi Arabia's deputy crown prince in a rare televised interview said there is no possibility that he would open a dialogue with rival Iran because of its Shi'ite ambitions "to control the Islamic world." "How can I come to an understanding with someone, or a regime, that has an anchoring belief built on an extremist ideology?" saidMuhammad bin Salman in an interview aired on multiple Saudi TV channels on May 2. The 31-year-old prince was named an eventual heir to the throne in 2015 by his father, King Salman, and is also Saudi Arabia's defense minister, overseeing the war in Yemen against a rebel group aligned with Iran.

