Rouhani takes lead in Iran presidential election

With nearly all of the votes counted, Rouhani got 22.8 million votes compared to 15.5 million for his nearest challenger, hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, according to the election committee chief Ali Asghar Ahmadi. "Whoever wins the election, we should help him to fulfill this important and serious duty", state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying after voting.

