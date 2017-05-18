Rouhani looks to beat hard-liner as I...

Rouhani looks to beat hard-liner as Iran prepares to vote

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani staked his political future on opening Iran ever so slightly to the outside world and overcoming hard-liners' opposition to secure a historic nuclear deal in exchange for relief from crippling sanctions. The 68-year-old cleric, a moderate within Iran's political system, has history on his side as Iranians vote for president Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... Wed Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC