Rouhani Gets Boost as Iran Speaker Rebuts Rivals' Poll Pledges
President Hassan Rouhani's reelection campaign received a boost as Iran's influential speaker of parliament criticized spending pledges put forward by conservative rivals as unaffordable. "The government does not have the ability to multiply subsidies by two or three," Ali Larijani said in a speech in the central province of Qom.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
