Rouhani Fires Away at Leading Rival a Week Before Iran Election

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani launched a stinging attack on his main conservative rival in next week's election, accusing him of unethical management of the nation's holiest religious site and failing to grasp what's needed to rebuild the economy. In the final live televised debate of an increasingly bitter campaign, Rouhani reproached Ebrahim Raisi, a former member of Iran's powerful judiciary and a direct appointee of its supreme leader, over the running of the shrine of Imam Reza, a revered figure for the Islamic Republic's Shiite majority, as well as the institution which controls its endowments.

